‘The Emoji Movie’ Battles ‘Dunkirk’ at the Box Office

This weekend’s box office is seeing some serious competition as newcomer The Emoji Movie looks to dethrone Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk from the top of the box office.

Both The Emoji Movie and Dunkirk are projected for weekend box office totals of about $27 million. Dunkirk is favored to edge out The Emoji Movie currently, but things could change with kids dragging their parents to the theaters for the new animated feature.

The Emoji Movie opened in 4,075 locations for a $10 million Friday opening, including $900,000 in Thursday night previews. If the TJ Miller-led film continues as projected it should make back a little more than half of its $50 million budget in its opening weekend.

Nolan’s World War II drama Dunkirk earned $8 million from 3,748 theaters in its second Friday at the box office. The film is now in position to cross the $100 million mark over the weekend for a new box office total of $102 million by Monday.

Last week’s number two, the surprisingly successful comedy Girls Trip, slides down to the third place spot. The film earned $6 million on Friday and is set for $19 million over the weeekend, bringing its box office total to $65 million.

Two movies based on comic books round out the top five this week. Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron, opens at number four with $7 million from 3,304 theaters on Friday and a projected $18 million for the weekend. Based on the graphic novel The Coldest City, the film is the solo directorial debut for John Wick‘s David Leitch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming swings down to fifth place this week after about a month in theaters. The second Spider-Man reboot earned $4 million on Friday and should earn a total of $13.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic box office total to $275 million.

Keep reading to see the numbers and how the top movies at the box office this week stack up.

1. Dunkirk

Week Two

Last Week: No. 1

Friday: $7.9 million

Weekend: $102.2 million

In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.

Dunkirk written, co-produced and directed by Christopher Nolan. The film stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy.

2. The Emoji Movie

Opening Weekend

Friday: $10 million

Weekend:$27 million

Hidden inside a smartphone, the bustling city of Textopolis is home to all emojis. Each emoji has only one facial expression, except for Gene, an exuberant emoji with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 and a notorious code breaker called Jailbreak. During their travels through the other apps, the three emojis discover a great danger that could threaten their phone’s very existence.

The Emoji Movie stars the voices of T.J. Miller, Anna Faris, James Corden, Patrick Stewart, Maya Rudolph, Steven Wright, Rob Riggle, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake T. Austin, Sofia Vergara and Christina Aguilera.

3. Girls Trip

Week Two

Friday: $6.2 million

Weekend: $20 million

Total: $65.4 million

Best friends Ryan, Sasha, Lisa and Dina are in for the adventure of a lifetime when they travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

Girls Trip directed by Malcolm D. Lee and written by Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, from a story written by Barris, Oliver, and Erica Rivinoja. The film stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Larenz Tate and Mike Colter.

4. Atomic Blonde

Opening Weekend

Friday: $7.1 millionWeekend $18.3 million

Agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on an impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to retrieve a priceless dossier from within the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through a deadly game of spies.

Atomic Blonde is the solo directorial debut of David Leitch, based on the graphic novel The Coldest City.

The film stars Charlize Theron and James McAvoy, with John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Week Four

Last Week: No. 3

Friday: $3.9 million

Weekend: $13.6 million

Total: $278.4 million.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by Jon Watts, from a screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, Watts and Christopher Ford, and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr.

