‘Emily in Paris’ Star to Play Audrey Hepburn in Movie About ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in a new film chronicling the making of the classic 1961 romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The Emily in Paris star, 36, will also act as a producer for the movie, which is based on Sam Wasson’s book, Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, according to Deadline.

Lily Collins at the premiere of "MaXXXine" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.



Dickinson creator Alena Smith will adapt the screenplay of the New York Times bestselling book, which tracked the making of Breakfast at Tiffany’s through pre-production drama with writer Truman Capote, on-set issues, and the cultural phenomenon that the film became.

In Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Hepburn’s character, Holly Golightly, becomes interested in a young man who has moved into her apartment building, but her past threatens to get in the way. The film was nominated for five Oscars, with Hepburn earning a nomination for Best Actress, and won statues for its original score and song.

Collins celebrated the news of her casting on Instagram Monday by sharing a photo of Hepburn on the set of Breakfast at Tiffany’s in her iconic black dress, gloves and tiara. “It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able share this,” she wrote in the caption. “Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…”

Collins’ Emily in Paris family was quick to celebrate the news in her comment section, with Ashley Park commenting, “YESSSSSSS OFFICIALLLL BABYYYYY” alongside a heart-eyed emoji and Bruno Gouery writing, “Congrats Lily!! You will be the perfect Audrey Hepburn! Same grace, same elegance and talent!” Added Camille Razat, “yaaaaaaas,” in a comment accompanied by several red heart emojis.

Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Justin Wilkes will produce the film for Imagine Entertainment, with Marc Gilbar executive producing and Joyce Choi overseeing development. Collins, Charlie McDowell and Alex Orlovsky are set to produce for Case Study Films alongside Scott LaStaiti. Sam Wasson and Brandon Millan will executive produce for Felix Farmer Productions, and Michael Shamberg will also be executive producing.