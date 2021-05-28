Emily Blunt Tells the Embarrassing Reason She Was Asked to Redo 'Devil Wears Prada' Audition

✖

It's almost impossible to imagine the Devil Wears Prada without Emily Blunt, but the actress shares she almost didn't make the cut. During her appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday (May 27), Blunt talked a bit about the famous movie since the film's 15th anniversary is around the corner. She revealed that the audition process was a bit tougher than she was originally prepared for. "I remember being in L.A. for pilot season—or something terrifying like that—and I went and met with Fox Studios, and I was reading for this other project," Blunt told host James Corden. "And just they randomly said, 'Oh, we've got this Devil Wears Prada movie—you want to read for this movie?' And I was like, 'Yeah, sure.'"

"But I was rushing for the airport, and I remember just being kind of flustered. So I read it, but I was wearing sweatpants, and I did not look the part at all," she explained. Blunt certainly left an impression on the director, even though she says she "never thought in a million years I would get it." Shortly after she returned to London, she got a call from the film's director David Frankel who wanted her to do the audition one more time –– but, with this added styling change. "And he was like, 'We need you to do it again, but can you, like, not wear sweatpants? Because the studio needs to see you look more stylish—more like the character,'" she said, laughing.

She later got a call saying that she got the part, and as viewers of the movie know, the rest is history. "It all happened within like a week—it was mad," she shared. Fans can currently catch the star in A Quiet Place Part II, which premiered on May 28. The new film opened to high praise, sparking talks of a third film already. "He has a whole arc of ideas that could work. He wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. He has a couple of great ideas on it," she told Collider of husband John Krasinski's plans. She was also the one who gave the second movie its name. "I think you need to think of it, not as a sequel, but this is chapter two," she said of her conversation with the creator and director. "This is just a continuation. I think there was such an investment in this family, such mileage for expansion in this kind of extraordinary world," she said.