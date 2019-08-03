Elvis Presley Biopic Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks Gets Fall 2021 Release Date

We now have a date for the release of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic. The highly anticipated film starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker will land in theaters Oct. 1, 2021.

That might seem like a long wait for the film, but it gives plenty of time for Luhrmann to give the film the touch and care it deserves. The film will cover the relationship between Presley and Parker, and will be the director’s first film since The Great Gatsby adaptation.

Part of the reason for the delay is to accommodate Hanks’ busy 2020 schedule. He’s already committed to an untitled Hasbro event film that is set to release at the same date in 2021 according to Variety.

Butler expressed his gratitude for the chance to play Elvis during the recent red carpet premiere for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where he plays Manson family killer Tex Watson. He also revealed a little bit of his prep for the role.

“I am just profoundly honored that Baz has invited me on this journey with him. It’s an extraordinary privilege,” Butler told Entertainment Tonight.

He also talked about the “many, many hours of hard work” he had undertaken to perfectly capture the music icon.

“At this point, I love them all (Presley’s songs) so much. I’m at those beginning stages of the exploration. Practicing everything,” the actor told Variety.

Butler has told outlets that he’ll be doing his own singing throughout the film, so it should be interesting to see how the actor can pull it off.

While Butler and Hanks are already locked into their roles, another potential cast member has the approval of Presley’s former wife Priscilla. The actress and widow gave Lana Del Rey the thumbs up after hearing the musician was dying to play her on the big screen, saying “I like Lana” when asked.

“Lana feels it’s a role she was born to play,” a source told Radar Online. “She has her agent badgering Baz for months now, hoping to get her cast. Lana looks just like Priscilla and has decided there’s no way she won’t get the part.”

Luhrmann is being very careful when it comes to the cast of the film, so it will be interesting to see who finally lands the role. He is reportedly hesitant over Del Rey due to her “lack of experience,” but she apparently hasn’t been ruled out.

We’ll hopefully get our first look at production in 2020, marching forward to the October 2021 release date.