Cassandra Peterson Doubts There Will Be Another Elvira Movie

Cassandra Peterson made her way into the world of pop culture thanks to her hosting duties on a weekly TV series as “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark” that allowed her to introduce a variety of horror and sci-fi films. The popularity of the character became so great, Peterson even starred as her alter-ego in a movie inspired by the role. Despite Elvira’s continued dominance of pop culture, Peterson doubts another Elvira movie is in the cards.

“I go back and forth on that,” Peterson told PopCulture.com about her interests in another movie. “Honestly, I kind of feel like you can’t reheat an old soufflé, and I wouldn’t want to make another Elvira film if it didn’t have the impact that the first one had, and that one has become a real cult classic.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark hit theaters in 1988 at the peak of the character’s popularity. The film found the character inheriting a massive house from a relative who passed away in a boring, conservative town. Her presence shocked the entire community, but she remained steadfast in her way of life.

Peterson co-wrote another film featuring the character, Elvira’s Haunted Hills, in which she played the character in 1851 who was courted by a rich doctor. When Elvira arrives at the doctor’s castle, she learns that she resembles the doctor’s former wife, who had passed away. This Elvira adventure was released in 2001.

The performer likened her character’s popularity to another pop culture personality from the ’80s, Paul Reubens’ Pee-Wee Herman, and the underwhelming response of his recent Netflix special.

“Pee-Wee’s first movie was so freaking great and then he did the Netflix one and I loved it, I absolutely adored it,” Peterson gushed. “I thought it was great, but people still criticized it by comparing it to that first one and it’s like, how are you ever going to do that again? It was just magic, and I’m afraid of doing that and going, ‘Yeah, Elvira did another film and, you know. It didn’t live up to the first one.’ That’s just kind of a bummer.”

In the meantime, you can stay up to date on all of Elvira’s recent projects by visiting Elvira.com.