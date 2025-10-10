Elizabeth Olsen Gets Real About Whether She’d Return to Scarlet Witch Role in MCU

Elizabeth Olsen might be eyeing a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch since Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014, as she was in the end credits scene.

Her latest appearance was in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While she remains busy these days, including the new FX series Seven Sisters, she’s not counting out the MCU just yet. During the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival’s “A Conversation With…” series, Olsen reflected on her Marvel career and shared whether she’d want to do more superhero projects.

“It is something that I love, and it’s something I always want to return to,” she said via PEOPLE. “I think the thing that’s been so special about the last five years is I’ve gotten to do so much with the character I never thought I would. There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I’d love to do that I think fans also want to. I mean, these movies aren’t for critics, these movies are for fans.”

The character got her own series, WandaVision, with Paul Bettany’s Vision, on Disney+ in 2021, for which Olsen was nominated. Even though she’s confirmed that Wanda died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans know that death is not always final in the MCU. And with the multiverse also now a thing, it’s entirely possible that if Olsen were to come back to the MCU, she could play a different version of Wanda or Scarlet Witch, or even have the original come back from the dead.

Whether or not she’ll actually return to the MCU playing whatever version of Wanda is unknown, but considering Avengers: Doomsday is bringing back some pretty big players, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if she were to pop up, even if it was brief.

If anything, Elizabeth Olsen is as grateful as ever for her time as Wanda Maximoff and Scarlet Witch, and the experience she had. “It’s really fruitful, and the stories have only gotten better for me, my character. I really enjoyed it,” she said. “Some people have ongoing television series that they get to return to. Very few, I feel like, get to be part of franchises that, I know we might culturally get a little bit exhausted by, but there is something about them that becomes very familial.”

“There’s nothing else really like it, and I don’t know that I’ll have [that] again unless it’s for an ongoing show,” Olsen continued. “I do like that kind of consistency. It feels good. I mean, job security feels nice – I think we can all agree on that.”