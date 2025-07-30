Eddie Murphy Joins Iconic Movie Franchise

Eddie Murphy has a new gig. The legendary actor and comedian has confirmed after long speculation that he’s playing Inspector Clouseau in a new Pink Panther movie. Deadline was first to report the potential role in 2023.

While chatting with Today‘s Al Roker, Murphy said he had initially “planned on slowing down, and things just happened.” He said he has a ton of upcoming projects.

“I’m getting ready to do a [biopic of] George Clinton, [his music collective] Parliament-Funkadelic. I’m getting ready to do George Clinton,” he said. “I’ve already started Shrek 5. And I’m going to be — I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther.”

When Roker reacted seemed shocked about Murphy in the role, he responded with a joke, saying the character will have flair. “Maybe. Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he’s Black. He’s Black, for sure,” he said.

Previous actors who have starred in the coveted role include Peter Sellers, who was the first in the part. Alan Arkin, Roger Moore, and Steve Martin have also played the part.

Murphy recently spoke Shrek 5. “We’re still in the booth, and literally, we’re still doing Shrek,” he told ScreenRant. As far as the spinoff movie starring his character Donkey, he said production is starting in September. “We’re doing a Donkey one, and that’ll be three years from now, but we’re about two years into Shrek 5. Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September.”

Murphy said the spinoff movie is “like how Puss in Boots had his own movie.” He added: “Donkey’s going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They’ve written this funny story. We’re doing that, starting that in September.”

Murphy will reprise his role as Donkey in Shrek 5 alongside Mike Myers as Shrek, and Cameron Diaz as Fiona. Zendaya is set to join the cast as the daughter of Shrek and Fiona.