Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson To Star In A24 Thriller

A24’s next big movie will feature an unexpected face.

Wrestler and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is set to appear in A24’s psychological thriller Breakthrough.

The film’s screenplay was written by young actor Zeke Goodman, who made a name for himself by appearing in Prime Video’s recent reboots of I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions.

According to Deadline, the film is set in early 2000s Southern California, where a young man falls into a cult founded by a motivational guru with a dark secret. Johnson will play the guru, but the studio is still casting the lead role and other supporting cast members.

There’s also no director attached to the project yet, but A24 is both financing and producing the film—so expect Breakthrough to lean into the company’s ‘house style,’ so to speak.

It’s not the first time Johnson has worked with A24; the actor stars in The Smashing Machine, a biopic about MMA fighter Mark Kerr from Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie, out in theaters on October 3.

The former wrestler seems to be making moves to be seen as a serious dramatic actor. Not only is he starring in The Smashing Machine and now Breakthrough, but he’s also set to star in Martin Scorsese’s next movie about a real-life Hawaiian mobster.