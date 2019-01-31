Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives First Look at ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Poster

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has dropped a look at the newest poster for his Fast & Furious spinoff film, Hobbs & Shaw.

The poster features Johnson and his co-star Jason Statham posed in their respective homelands, with Statham’s Deckard Shaw leaning against a sports car in London and John’s Luke Hobbs sitting on a motorcycle in Hawaii.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Two world’s collide. Exclusive peep at our new poster for [Hobbs & Shaw]. Our WORLDWIDE TRAILER drops TOMORROW. Get ready for the biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen,” Johnson wrote in a caption on the Twitter poster where he shared the poster.

Two world’s collide.

Exclusive peep at our new poster for @HobbsAndShaw.

Our WORLDWIDE TRAILER drops TOMORROW.

Get ready for the biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen. #HobbsAndShaw #Boots2Asses

🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇷🇺 🇺🇦 🇼🇸 pic.twitter.com/qBUzqhfbjp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 31, 2019

Many of Johnson’s fans have commented on his tweet, with an overwhelming majority of them expressing excitement for the new film.

“I can’t wait!!!!! I hope that it is Waaaaayy better than #8 was. I’m sure it will be though, you never let us down!” one fan tweeted back, while someone else exclaimed, “I think this might actually be better than [The Fast and the Furious].”

As a huge fan of the movie franchise!! I’m jacked to see this movie! 👌🏼✌🏼#TheFastAndTheFurious #HobbsAndShaw pic.twitter.com/2GVXitkGGk — Brian T. Yeager (@BrianTYeager) January 31, 2019

The new Hobbs & Shaw poster comes on the heels of an interview Johnson recently gave about the Fast franchise, wherein he revealed that he and Statham will not be appearing in Fast & Furious 9.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand. As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting,” he shared. “But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.”

In addition to Johnson and Statham, Hobbs & Shaw will also co-star Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Roman Reigns, Eiza Gonzalez, Eddie Marsan, Cliff Curtis and Helen Mirren.

It is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), and the story and screenplay were written by Fast & Furious franchise writing-vet Chris Morgan, who penned The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious.

Hobbs & Shaw is scheduled to be released Aug. 2, 2019.