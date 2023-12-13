'Dune: Part Two' Trailer Has Fans in Awe

A new trailer for Dune: Part Two had social media riled up this week with excitement, anticipation and impatience for this sci-fi epic. The movie is now slated for release on Wednesday, March 1 only in theaters, and it promises more action and climactic payoff than the first installment. Here's a look at how fans are feeling about this film.

Dune has often been described as "unadaptable" by sci-fi fans, though it is essential to the genre and a major influence on other popular franchises like Star Wars. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is doing the story justice by splitting the 1965 novel into two movies, though for some fans, that meant the first movie was a slow burn. This one, on the other hand, will pay off the biggest setups and resolve all the action in one fell swoop. Understandably, fans are excited to see all of this come together and they are expecting it will be a non-stop thrill ride.

On top of that, Dune: Part Two was delayed in order to pad out the studios' release schedule because of the Hollywood labor strikes this summer. That has fans feeling impatient since they know it has been finished and ready for release for months. Here's a look at how those clamoring fans responded to a surprise new trailer this week.