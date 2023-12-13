'Dune: Part Two' Trailer Has Fans in Awe
The new looks at Arrakis and its giant sand worms have fans excited - and impatient.
A new trailer for Dune: Part Two had social media riled up this week with excitement, anticipation and impatience for this sci-fi epic. The movie is now slated for release on Wednesday, March 1 only in theaters, and it promises more action and climactic payoff than the first installment. Here's a look at how fans are feeling about this film.
Dune has often been described as "unadaptable" by sci-fi fans, though it is essential to the genre and a major influence on other popular franchises like Star Wars. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is doing the story justice by splitting the 1965 novel into two movies, though for some fans, that meant the first movie was a slow burn. This one, on the other hand, will pay off the biggest setups and resolve all the action in one fell swoop. Understandably, fans are excited to see all of this come together and they are expecting it will be a non-stop thrill ride.
On top of that, Dune: Part Two was delayed in order to pad out the studios' release schedule because of the Hollywood labor strikes this summer. That has fans feeling impatient since they know it has been finished and ready for release for months. Here's a look at how those clamoring fans responded to a surprise new trailer this week.
Impatient
I can't wait 3 more months I need this thing now 😭 pic.twitter.com/npgPaFemb0— Endi (@AndyLicious96) December 12, 2023
Many fans are already at their wits' end waiting for this movie, especially after it was delayed for no reason other than the studios' convenience during the labor strikes.
Irulan
She's gonna kill it in this role— Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) December 12, 2023
A new shot of Florence Pugh in an elaborate costume as Princess Irulan has fans particularly excited, and hopeful that she'll have a lot to do in this movie.
Chemistry
Timothe chalamet and Zendaya are having a sizzling on-screen chemistry— ShahniVerse (@callshahnila) December 12, 2023
The first movie in this series featured Zendaya in the marketing but did not show her much in the film, leaving some fans disappointed. The promise of some more on-screen chemistry in this movie has many excited.
Nostalgic
This shot from Dune 2 looks like it came straight from David Lynch's film. pic.twitter.com/3cMK3iGHXD— Chris 🇮🇪 (@ThisIsCreation) December 13, 2023
Some of the shots in this trailer reminded fans of the 1984 Dune film, and they speculated that this one would have a lot more callbacks to that earlier adaptation.
Doing
yeah im excited for dune 2.. dune 2 others as i would have them dune 2 me— h (@ipodmacbook) December 13, 2023
Fans wasted no time in reviving the old meme format of using the word "dune" to stand in for the world "doing," which was used to great effect in 2021 when the first movie came out.
Silence
Silence!#DunePartTwo pic.twitter.com/LN3cJts25j— DuneInfo (@DuneInfo) December 13, 2023
Can't wait. Especially for that part that he commanded that oldie to shut up🤣— Kenechukwu🦋 (@kuch_nigga) December 13, 2023
The moment where Paul uses the Bene Gesserit power known as "the voice" on a Bene Gesserit herself was a clear fan favorite from this trailer.
Planning Ahead
First Barbenheimer— Peter (@PeterFilmAU) December 13, 2023
Now Mean Dunes
Fans are not just excited to see the movie – they're excited to see it in IMAX and have a major theatrical experience. Some are even trying to plan a double feature along the same lines of "Barbenheimer."