‘Dumbo’ Trailer: New Sneak Peek for Disney Remake Released

A new sneak peek for Disney‘s Dumbo came out Sunday, offering fans their best look yet at the flying circus elephant.

Dumbo is about a month and a half away from releasing in theaters, and fans cannot wait to see this new adaptation. On Sunday, Disney ratcheted the excitement up even further with a new one-minute trailer for the film.

The new clip gives clear looks at some of the starring actors in the movie, including Danny DeVito as Max Medici, Colin Farrell as Holt Farrier, Michael Keaton as V.A. Vandevere and Eva Green as Colette Marchant. Most importantly, of course, it shows Dumbo the elephant himself in all his glory.

The teaser shows fans a shy, reserved Dumbo, cowering in a massive circus with the encouragement of Farrier’s children, Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins), Dumbo takes off, flying around the massive tent over an incredulous crowd.

The teaser shows just how much has been packed into the movie. Sprawling overhead shots show that the Dreamland circus is more like a modern-day theme park, although even that does not do its twisting attractions justice. It also shows how many clever animals have been packed into the movie other than Dumbo himself. Finally, it is very clear from this trailer that everything is not as it seems in Dreamland.

Fans went wild for the new Dumbo trailer, and they were even more excited for the movie than before. The trailer racked up over 14,000 views online in a matter of hours. Users flooded the comment section with their anticipation for the live-action adaptation.

“who else clicked as soon as they got the notification?” one fan asked.

“Oh my gosh Dumbo is my favorite I’m going on the first day for sure,” added another.

“We are all gonna be a part of history in the making on March 29, a day that will change us all forever but also give rebirth to our Disney childhood and Dumbo is the one to do it,” a third fan declared. “Thank you Disney and thank you Tim Burton.”

Burton is directing Dumbo, the latest in Disney’s string of CGI and live-action remakes of classic animated features. The studio has already brought the Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast and other classics to life, and there are many more on the way.

Dumbo premieres in theaters on Friday, March 29.