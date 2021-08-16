'Don't Breathe 2' Sets off Social Media After Flipping the Switch on Villain
Don't Breathe 2 opened in theaters on Friday, and it has set off social media users by flipping the switch on the original film's villain. Don't Breathe (2016) was written and directed by Fede Alvarez, and follows a group of young criminals breaking into the home of a blind man named Norman Nordstrom, played by Stephen Lang (Avatar), who is rumored to be hoarding his wealth. What they find, however, is a war veteran skilled at protecting his own, but hiding a disturbing secret that left audiences stunned. (Please Note: Movie Spoilers Below.)
Now, in Don't Breathe 2, Norman Nordstrom is back, and living a much more isolated life with his young daughter, Phoenix. However, all is not quite it seems as unwanted visitors come, once again, to try and take what doesn't belong to them... or does it? Social media users have been talking about the film, which seemingly attempts to make Norman an "anti-hero," in the vein of The Punisher or Leon the Professional. This concept has not been sitting well with those who saw the first film, considering how deep and Norman's cruelty and criminal behavior sinks. Scroll down to see what they are saying!
#DontBreathe2 is a failed experiment in redeeming a monster, forgiving a monster, or at least trying to turn a monster into a horror movie franchise anti-hero. Also it makes no sense, intellectually or emotionally.
My review is at @TheWrap! https://t.co/hvQc1mCYtG— William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) August 12, 2021
"What a massive disappointing misstep. Shocks me they took it this direction after the first one," one frustrated Twitter user wrote.
So waitttt they really did a straight sequel and made the rapist villain who kidnapped, killed, impregnated women into an anti-hero who's now sowwy? Redemption arc?! No subversion, no misdirection. Who thought that was a good idea? And Sam Raimi was hyped for this? #DontBreathe2 pic.twitter.com/IV9HNhPEtd— Moeez (@messofanego) August 12, 2021
"...I am seriously disturbed by the choice of making this character an anti-hero the way they seem to be doing," someone else commented.
#DontBreathe2 fails to justify its existence, offers gory action, and coast on a disjointed narrative. There are no heroes, but there is an innocent girl in the middle of it all who deserves better. Lacking the tension captured in 2016, it's no fun. 5.5/10 https://t.co/wh52u76PO0 pic.twitter.com/xz9F6cQFoT— CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) August 13, 2021
"Bro I'm highly disappointed in Don't Breathe 2," another Twitter user offered.
Wow, sounds like those of us that criticized the trailer for this direction weren't wrong. They actually were selling us that exact movie. Skipping this one. Good review from @cevangelista413 at @slashfilm. https://t.co/wvAnRD1NFx— Drew Dietsch (@DrewDietsch) August 12, 2021
"The trailers didn't lie. They really did make the murdering rapist the hero of [Don't Breathe 2]," somebody else commented.
I'm confused as to how or why they trying to make the blind man the hero in #DontBreathe2 ? Like bro he trapped the girl who killed his daughter in his basement and inseminated her with a turkey baster! Ain't no redeeming that pic.twitter.com/8HlDqMC1VV— Travon D. Cleveland (@TreyTrey37) August 2, 2021
"So Don't Breathe 2 was… interesting," a skeptical viewer tweeted,
the guy kidnapped a woman and got her pregnant, chained her in the basement, now in the second movie, you are trying to portray him as a nice guy!— Sugar Glider Dude (@SugarGliderDude) August 15, 2021
"No thanks, the first one was s—!!!" a frustrated movie fan wrote.
flop— benji XIME DAY (@gyllenhballs) August 13, 2021
Don't Breathe 2 is now playing only in theaters.