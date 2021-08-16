'Don't Breathe 2' Sets off Social Media After Flipping the Switch on Villain

Don't Breathe 2 opened in theaters on Friday, and it has set off social media users by flipping the switch on the original film's villain. Don't Breathe (2016) was written and directed by Fede Alvarez, and follows a group of young criminals breaking into the home of a blind man named Norman Nordstrom, played by Stephen Lang (Avatar), who is rumored to be hoarding his wealth. What they find, however, is a war veteran skilled at protecting his own, but hiding a disturbing secret that left audiences stunned. (Please Note: Movie Spoilers Below.)

Now, in Don't Breathe 2, Norman Nordstrom is back, and living a much more isolated life with his young daughter, Phoenix. However, all is not quite it seems as unwanted visitors come, once again, to try and take what doesn't belong to them... or does it? Social media users have been talking about the film, which seemingly attempts to make Norman an "anti-hero," in the vein of The Punisher or Leon the Professional. This concept has not been sitting well with those who saw the first film, considering how deep and Norman's cruelty and criminal behavior sinks. Scroll down to see what they are saying!