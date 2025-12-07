Disney-World-Set Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie Revealed

The Disney and Hallmark mashup has finally arrived! It’s a win for Christmas fanatics.

For the first time, the Hallmark Channel is teaming up with Walt Disney World for a new original movie, currently titled Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, the film will shoot on location at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida stars Hallmark staple Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle.

Also starring in the film are Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Taegen Burns Asher Alexander, and Patrick Renna. The project was announced during this weekend’s The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday, which aired after Chabert’s new movie, She’s Making A List. The Disney-Hallmark collaboration film is written and directed by Ryan Landels and will air during 2026’s 17th annual Countdown to Christmas programming.

An official logline for the film reads: “Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.”

Both networks are excited for the crossover. “The history between Hallmark and Disney dates back decades, when a shared Kansas City connection and friendship between Hallmark’s founder, J.C. Hall, and Walt Disney himself led to our first-ever licensed products, including the very first greeting card featuring Mickey Mouse,” Darren Abbott, chief brand officer for Hallmark said in a statement per Variety. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership beyond the products we create together and onto the screen with this heartwarming and joyful Christmas movie that embodies the very best of both brands.”

Sally Conner, Disney’s vp of global content, added: “Storytelling is at the heart of both Disney and Hallmark, and that magic shines even brighter during the holidays. We’re thrilled that Walt Disney World will serve as the immersive setting for a Hallmark holiday movie highlighting the cheerful festivities of the season. Across our theme parks, resorts, and beyond, countless unique stories unfold and new memories are made every day with our guests. This film is a wonderful way to share that joy and pixie dust with fans everywhere.”

Chabert has been with the Hallmark family for 15 years. She made history as the first actress to have an unscripted series on the network with Celebrations, which premiered in 2024.

Speaking of hitting a milestone 40th movie with Hallmark, she told Collider: “I had no idea when I did my first Hallmark movie, Elevator Girl, many years ago, that I’d be sitting here talking about now an unscripted show. They’ve all meant so much to me. People say that the movies bring them joy. I hope people realize how much joy they brought to my life. I love telling these stories. I think they’re all very relatable, and we hope to create characters that our audience can see themselves in and to tell stories about the human heart and what it means to be a part of a community.”