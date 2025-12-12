Disney Scraps Sequel to High-Profile Movie

Disney’s next Jungle Cruise has been lost at sea.

According to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, who both starred in the 2021 blockbuster, plans for a sequel are dead in the water.

Jungle Cruise was based on the popular Disney theme park ride, and starred Johnson and Blunt alongside stars like Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti. In the film, Johnson plays a captain who leads a brother-sister duo of botanists (Blunt and Whitehall) through a dense jungle in their search for the tree of life.

When it premiered just as theaters were reopening due to COVID-19, it was a moderate critical hit and did well at the box office for the time, grossing $220 million.

But while Johnson and Blunt were recently on tour during their Oscar campaign for their recent MMA biopic The Smashing Machine, both stars told Entertainment Weekly that they “don’t think” a sequel will ever get made.

“I think when Disney came under new leadership, they just shifted coming out of COVID,” Johnson said. “COVID shifted our business in a lot of ways. I think they looked at that property and thought, ‘We did it once, not sure if we should revisit it again.’ Despite whether or not our chemistry was great.”

Blunt concurred, and noted “[Disney] did not want to set sail again, and that’s fine.”

Jungle Cruise is streaming now on Disney+.