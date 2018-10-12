Disney Fans React to First Look at ‘Aladdin’ Teaser Trailer

Disney wowed fans by dropping the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Aladdin live-action revival.

The stunning clip featured a first look at the vast desert and the city of Agrabah, as well as familiar characters Iago, Aladdin himself (played by Mean Massoud) and the Genie’s lamp.

The teaser premiered during Thursday Night Football‘s broadcast of the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles game, leaving fans of the 1992 classic film ready to spend their money on movie tickets when it’s released next year.

“I’m legit over here sobbing over the new live action Aladdin trailer – my favorite Disney movie of all time,” one user wrote.

Another user took to social media to give his take on live-action remake haters.

“I know most people aren’t, but I’m usually optimistic towards Disney live action remakes. They’re just retellings, not replacements, and they never intend much harm. Here’s hoping Aladdin turns out well next summer,” they wrote.

“I use the phrase “love of my life” pretty liberally but honestly seeing that new Aladdin trailer made me 10000% more excited to see the love of my life, Aladdin for real for real,” another user wrote.

The upcoming film also stars Will Smith as Genie, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. The film was directed by Guy Ritchie and written by John August, Vanessa Taylor and Ritchie.

“I can’t believe one of my childhood friends is the star in a Disney movie. I absolutely can’t wait to see one of my favorite movies,” one user wrote, quoting star Massoud’s own tweet of the trailer.

“Dude, Im pretty hyped for the live action Aladdin movie. Still one of my fav Disney movies!” another user wrote.

Not all response was positive, however, as fans of the animated classic felt the movie did not need to be remade, while others chose to wait until a full trailer is released to pass their judgment.

“This is a case of having to wait for a full trailer to really judge it,” one user wrote.

“The Aladdin trailer did the same thing the Beauty and the Beast remake did with its teaser. Set the stage with a recognizable location, get the average moviegoer intrigued. Which is fine, but I’m more interested in the meaty footage. Bring on Will Smith’s Genie!” another user commented.

“If Disney does any disrespect to robin williams genie in this new Aladdin movie were gunna have a big problem. Lol,” a third user jokingly threatened.

Aladdin‘s upcoming live action remake is set for a May 24, 2019 theatrical release.