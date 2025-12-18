Disney Channel Bringing Back Throwback Christmas Movie This Weekend

Take a trip back to the 2010s this Christmas season with a Disney Channel Original throwback!

Disney Channel Original Movie Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!, which premiered in 2011, will air on Sunday, Dec. 21, at 8:55 p.m. ET as part of the network’s Fa-La-La-Lidays.

The Good Luck Charlie Christmas special stars Bridgit Mendler, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Bradley Steven Perry, Mia Talerico, Eric Allan Kramer, and Jason Dolley, following the Duncan family as they prepare for their Christmas trip to Amy’s parents’ house in Palm Springs.

Things quickly go awry, however, when Teddy (Mendler) and Amy (Baker) find themselves separated from the rest of the family after Teddy gives up her seat in exchange for a free plane ticket. With just a couple of days until Christmas, will the two be able to hitchhike all the way across Utah and Nevada to reunite with their family for the holidays?

Good Luck Charlie, which followed the close-knit Duncan family, first premiered on the Disney Channel in April 2010 and aired for four seasons before wrapping in February 2014.

A decade after the beloved show wrapped, Talerico, Perry, Dolley and Kramer reunited during a November 2024 Twitch stream with Kai Cenat, with Perry telling fans of the series, “I think if you have something you love to do, you should pursue that forever. ‘Cause if you don’t love what you do, that sounds like it would suck. And you should spend your time with the people you love. ‘Cause that’s the point of life in my opinion, to be around the people you love.”

“Listen, for you, your friends, your family, everybody in your circle, we wish you health, we wish you happiness and we wish you lots and lots of laughter,” Kramer added. “Because laughter is where the best memories come from and from the best memories come the best stories.”

“I have so much gratitude in my heart for doing a show like Good Luck Charlie, but also that it brought so much joy to people,” Dolley said. “I think it is one of the most incredible things to be a part of something that changes people’s lives and is a positive influence on their everyday existence.”

Talerico added, “Good luck to everybody out there. You’re all going to live amazing lives. Just keep going and always wish yourself luck.”

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas! airs Sunday, Dec. 21 at 8:55 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.