‘Death Wish’ Trailer Released: Bruce Willis ‘Cocked, Locked, and Ready to Rock’

A new trailer for Death Wish staring Bruce Willis has just been released and it see the 62-year-old actor “cocked, locked, and ready to rock.”

The film is about a Chicago doctor (Bruce Willis as Paul Kersey) who becomes a ruthless vigilante when his wife is killed and his daughter brutally attacked by home invaders.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Death Wish is a remake of a 1974 film, by the same title, that starred action movie icon Charles Bronson. That film birthed a franchise that saw the actor go on to star in four sequels.

The new film is directed by Eli Roth, who is most well-known for directing films such as Hostel, Cabin Fever and The Green Inferno. Many will also know him from his role as the baseball-bat-wielding Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz from Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds.

While he has deep roots in the horror genre, and has even tackled some suspense films, Death Wish is Roth’s first true-to-form action movie.

In addition to Willis, the film also stars Vincent D’Onofrio (Jurassic World), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Kimberly Elise (Grey’s Anatomy), Mike Epps (The Hangover), Elisabeth Shue (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation), and acting newcomer Camila Morrone.