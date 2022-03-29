‘Death on the Nile’ Exclusive Clip: Inspector Poirot Feels Strong Chemistry With Alluring Character in Deleted Scene

Death on the Nile is now available to buy from online retailers in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive deleted scene from the thrilling mystery film. In the clip, we see more of the chemistry between Inspector Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) and jazz singer Salome Otterbourne (Sophie Okonedo). The pair runs into one another in an Egyptian marketplace, and spend time discussing Salome’s niece/business manager, Rosalie (Letitia Wright) and Jacqueline “Jackie” de Bellefort (Emma Mackey).

The deleted scene offers viewers a deeper insight into the dynamic between Poirot and Salome, with whom the inspector is smitten. At the beginning of the film we find him watching her perform in a London nightclub. Later, the pair end up on the same honeymoon trip for wealthy heiress Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer). Notably, Poirot had previously noticed Simon with Jackie weeks back while at the London jazz club.

Death on the Nile is a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and is based on the renowned 1937 Agatha Christie novel of the same name. The film follows Poirot as he attempts to uncover a murder mystery aboard the S.S. Karnak cruise ship while it floats down the Nile river. The film was directed by Branagh, from a screenplay by Michael Green. Additional cast members include Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, and Jennifer Saunders.

In a previous interview with Stack, Branagh opened up about why he wanted to return to the role of Inspector Poirot. “I guess we are trying to deepen what we did with Murder on the Orient Express and go produce this entertaining mystery with this incredible group of actors and delve into a dangerous love triangle, which involves this friendship circle. It invites you to work out who do you love and who do you hate and who do you desire?”

Commenting on assessments that the story is one of Christie’s most personal, the filmmaker offered, “Yeah, it feels personal and heartfelt. I think that she had her own share of heartache to do with love. So I think all the characters have a relationship to love and to lust. The hunger for sex in Agatha Christie’s original story is very powerful, and people are reckless in their pursuit of it. Their greed for physical satisfaction is dangerous to a murderous degree.” Death on the Nile is available now to own on Digital retailers such as Prime Video, Vudu/Fandango and Apple, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD April 5th.