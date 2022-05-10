Danny Trejo Reflects on 'Machete' Legacy, Jokes About Working on 'Boba Fett' Series: 'We Finally Got a Latino in Star Wars' (Exclusive)

✖

Danny Trejo is quite possibly the busiest working actor in Hollywood, and that's when he's not taking on extra projects, such as his recent partnership with Tostitos for their Fiesta Remix campaign. From his iconic role in the Machete movies — Machete (2010) and Machete Kills (2013) — to his recent work on Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett and everything before and in-between, Trejo has racked up more than 400 credits to his name. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with Trejo, and he dished on some of his pst projects.

There's no denying that Trejo's Isador "Machete" Cortez character is one of the most well-known in his repertoire. After two only two films, however, director Robert Rodriguez put a proposed third movie on the shelf. Discussing the films, Trejo quipped that fans are "still asking" him when another Machete movie might happen. "I was in Brussels and they asked me about Machete Kills in Space. And I laughed. I told him to go ahead and email Robert Rodriguez and tell him, "Get off your a—. Let's do Machete Kills in Space.'" Trejo laughed and then joked, "Right now is perfect because all the billionaires are going to space."

Reflecting further on the Machete films, Trejo said, "I have to tell you, man. I think audiences have kept those movies alive for me because everywhere I go, it's like, 'Will you please sign up machete?' I sign, autographing underneath I put 'Machete.' And people still... you refer to that movie as iconic Latino superhero. Robert took it away. He should have done Machete Kills in Space."

While the pair have yet to team up for a new Machete film, they did recently work together on The Book of Boba Fett, which Rodriguez helmed as an executive producer and director. In the series, Trejo played the role of Boba Fett's rancor trainer. When asked about what it was like to be in the legendary franchise, Trejo joked, "We finally got a Latino in Star Wars."

He later added of the role, "That was a step into the future, really. Seriously, It's like the... Oh, I forget what you call it. But the movie set was unbelievable. It's like the future, it's just a technology. It's all around you. It buzzes and it's like, 'Wow! Unbelievable.'" Fans can watch all episodes of The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 right now on Disney+.