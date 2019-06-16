Daniel Craig Already Returning to Gym Following ‘Bond 25’ Injury

James Bond star Daniel Craig is already returning to the gym, just weeks after injuring his ankle while filming the 25th 007 movie.

On Saturday, the official James Bond Instagram account shared a black and white photo of the 51-year-old working out at the gym, albeit still wearing a boot on his left leg.

“#007 Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard,” the caption read. The account also noted that Pinewood Studios is being prepared to resume filming on the project next week.

On May 22, the official Bond account announced Craig suffered an injury during filming in Jamaica.

“BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery,” the statement read. “The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.”

It was later reported that filming on Bond 25 did have to be postponed because of the injury. He reportedly slipped while running in a suit and was visibly frustrated, according to eyewitness reports.

“Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica,” a source told The Sun. “He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you’d expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.”

Filming Bond 25 has proven harder than expected. On June 4, producers announced the set was damaged during a controlled explosion at Pinewood Studios, injuring a crew member outside the stage. There were no injuries on the set though, and it is not clear if any of the film’s major stars were at work at the time.

Bond 25 does not have a title yet, but it is scheduled for release on April 8, 2020 in the U.S. and April 3, 2020 in the U.K. True Detective Season 1 director Cary Joji Fukunaga is at the helm, making him the first American director of a James Bond film.

The cast will include several veterans of the Craig Bond films, including Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter and Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann. Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek joined the cast as the new villain.

Notably, Craig asked that Killing Eve and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge be brought in to work on the script. She is only the second female writer credited on a Bond film, and the first since Johanna Harwood worked on Dr. No and From Russia With Love.

This is Craig’s fifth film as Bond. He took over for Pierce Brosnan with 2006’s Casino Royale and also starred in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

