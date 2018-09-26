‘Creed’ 2 Trailer Has Fans on the Edge of Their Seats

A brand new trailer for Creed II has landed, and all the intensity has fans on the edge of their seats.

The trailer features a lot of new footage — along with some footage fans have seen in previous trailers and promos — and it certainly amps up the drama from the previous film by quite a lot.

Fans of the film series have taken to social media to share their feelings on the new trailer, with many expressing a lot of excitement.

“The greatest film series in the history of the movies continues,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “OMG!!!! This is the movie!!! I need to take up boxing.”

“I never saw the first Creed, but that trailer for Creed 2 makes me think i should remedy that ASAP,” another user commented.

Creed II is the sequel to 2015’s Creed, and once again stars Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa and Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed.

The new film will see Adonis climbing into the ring with Viktor Drago — played by professional boxer Florian Munteanu — who is the son of Ivan Drago.

Fans will remember that in 1985’s Rocky IV, Ivan and Apollo Creed — Adonis’ father (played by Carl Weathers) — faced off and Ivan ended up inadvertently killing Apollo. He later went head to head with Rocky and lost.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Creed II also features Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, and Wood Harris. There are also reports that Brigitte Nielsen will reprise her role as the Drago family matriarch from Rocky IV and that Milo Ventimiglia will be returning as Robert Balboa Jr., a role he first played in the sixth Rocky film.

Creed II opens in theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.