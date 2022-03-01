Dolph Lundgren Teases the ‘New Blood’ in ‘Expendables 4’ (Exclusive)

The Expendables franchise is returning with a new film. After eight years since The Expendables 3 was released, the fourth installment of the franchise, The Expendables 4, will hit theaters sometime this year. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to The Expendables star Dolph Lundgren who revealed what makes the new movie different from the previous three.

“Well, it’s definitely bigger,” Lundgren exclusively told PopCulture. “I mean, the budget is probably at least twice what the last one was, I think. It’s a special franchise, because a lot of these action franchises today are based on superheroes, and they’re for young viewers. So there’s no blood. Nobody gets killed. People get banished to another universe.

“But Expendables is old school. Unfortunately, people get blown up, and shot, and there’s real fights and real stunts. So I think with that type of approach, plus the fact we’ve got… You know, Megan Fox is in it, 50 Cent is in it. Him and I actually have a lot of scenes together. Andy Garcia. There’s some new blood, and I think there’s a certain excitement to it, testosterone-driven excitement that, hopefully, people will want to see.”

Along with new cast members such as Garcia, Fox and 50 Cent, The Expendables 4 will also have original cast members such as Lundgren, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Randy Couture. In the three films, there have been appearances from Terry Crews, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Charisma Carpenter, Chuck Norris, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Ronda Rousey and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

“It is special because you have all of these different personalities on set,” Lundgren said. “Usually, in a big movie, you may have three or four leads. Even in Aquaman, you got four, maybe, main characters, but here you have half a dozen, or almost 10. In some of them, there’s been 10 people. … Anywhere you turn, there’s somebody famous. So it’s exciting, as an actor. That’s what makes a franchise special. For me, I’m friends with Jason [Statham] and Stallone, and I got to know, like I said, 50 [Cent], and those other people, and they’re all good people. You know, it’s like an old-school movie, where you do a lot of your own stunts, and you fire full blanks on set. There’s not that much CGI in that picture.”