Jessica Alba to Star in Track and Field Movie Produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Jessica Alba is getting ready to film a sports movie later this year. According to Rodney Ho of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 42-year-old actress is starring in the sports film Flash Before the Bang, and production is set to begin in September in Atlanta. Flash Before the Bang will also star Russell Harvard and Daniel Durant, and Alba is one of the executive producers along with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Falsh Before the Bang is being produced by Delbert Whetter and John D. Eraklis of Exodus Film Group, Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment, and Tiffany FitzHenry of FitzHenry Films.

The film is based on a true story of an all-deaf Oregon high school track and field team who won the state title in 1986 despite battling adversity and discrimination. The AJC says half of the characters in the cast will be deaf and portrayed by deaf actors. Flash Before the Bang is from deaf writer-director Jevon Whetter who experienced the story. This is reportedly the first time Alba has filmed a movie in Georgia.

"I am convinced that the world is ready for an uplifting story that authentically depicts people with disabilities as they deserve to be portrayed – as multi-dimensional beings with hopes, flaws, and dreams who are capable of becoming fighters, heroes, and champions. Whetter said in a statement to Deadline in May.

"I was deeply moved by this script based on the true story of the filmmaker Jevon Whetter, which shows the little-known reality of what life was like for deaf and disabled people who were cut off from society in almost every way prior to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990," Alba said to Deadline. "I'm so excited to be a part of this groundbreaking story about deaf people, made by deaf filmmakers, with a primarily deaf cast for mainstream audiences."

Alaba has not been appearing in too many television shows and movies over the years. Her last movie was in 2019 when she played Jade in the film Killers Anonymous with Tommy Flanagan, Rhyon Nicole Brown and Gary Oldman. She finished filming a movie called Trigger Warning which has yet to be released. Alaba hasn't appeared on a television show since starring with Gabrielle Union in the series L.A.'s Finest in 2019-2020.