Christina Hendricks Joins The Strangers 2 Cast

The sequel to one of the scariest horror films in recent years is coming together. The Strangers 2 has added Christina Hendricks to its roster.

Hendricks is best known for her role on AMC’s Mad Men where she played Joan Harris. Other known roles include Blanche in Drive and Ms. Sarah Madison in Detachment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also announced to be joining Hendricks in the Strangers sequel are Bailee Madison of Once Upon A Time and Lewis Pullman of Aftermath. The Strangers 2 is set to be directed by Johannes Roberts (The Other Side of the Door), working on a script from Bryan Bertino of the original Strangers film and Ben Ketai.

Principal photography on the film is set to begin before the end of the month on May 30.

According to Deadline‘s report breaking the casting, “The Strangers 2 follows a family whose road trip takes a turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park and the power goes out. As they hunker down for the night in a borrowed trailer, three familiar masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test their every limit.”

With no release date in place yet, The Strangers 2 is expected to arrive in theaters in 2018 — ten years after the original film terrified audiences in 2008.

The Strangers starred Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman, and Gemma Ward as a young couple took a vacation in a cabin in the woods. Unfortunately for the characters, a batch of masked strangers picked the house they were staying at for their break as the home they wanted to terrorize and murder people for no reason. When asked why they were doing it, they simply informed their victims, “Because you were home.”

The Strangers 2 is being produced by Marc Godfrey (Wind River), Robert Jones (Centurion), and Mark Lane and James Harris of 47 Meters Down.