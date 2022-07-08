Christian Bale Mesmerizes Fans With 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Role

Thor: Love and Thunder premiered this weekend, and fans are fixated on Christian Bale in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Bale plays this movie's villain, Gorr the God Butcher, and he does not hold back in terms of melodrama or style. Whatever they thought of the movie as a whole, many fans seem to think Bale was the highlight of it.

Love and Thunder is the fourth standalone Thor movie in the MCU and the second directed by Taika Waititi. After the success of Thor: Ragnarok, expectations were extremely high and fans are split on whether or not this movie lived up to them. At the time of this writing, Love and Thunder has 68 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes with an average score of 6.6 out of 10. General audiences were slightly more forgiving with 81 percent positive ratings.

Of course, those numbers all come from the opening weekend, and every experience is bound to be a little different. Still, it looks like Love and Thunder won't get the same near-unanimous acclaim as its predecessor. Thankfully Bale's performance can clearly help bolster the ratings a bit. Here's a look at how fans have reacted to Bale so far.