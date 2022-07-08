Christian Bale Mesmerizes Fans With 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Role
Thor: Love and Thunder premiered this weekend, and fans are fixated on Christian Bale in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Bale plays this movie's villain, Gorr the God Butcher, and he does not hold back in terms of melodrama or style. Whatever they thought of the movie as a whole, many fans seem to think Bale was the highlight of it.
Love and Thunder is the fourth standalone Thor movie in the MCU and the second directed by Taika Waititi. After the success of Thor: Ragnarok, expectations were extremely high and fans are split on whether or not this movie lived up to them. At the time of this writing, Love and Thunder has 68 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes with an average score of 6.6 out of 10. General audiences were slightly more forgiving with 81 percent positive ratings.
Of course, those numbers all come from the opening weekend, and every experience is bound to be a little different. Still, it looks like Love and Thunder won't get the same near-unanimous acclaim as its predecessor. Thankfully Bale's performance can clearly help bolster the ratings a bit. Here's a look at how fans have reacted to Bale so far.
'Mesmerizing'
Thor: Love and Thunder was fun and I enjoyed it overall. The biggest highlight for me was Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. He was mesmerizing. He’s got some really kickass and creepy scenes. I thoroughly enjoyed every second he was on screen.#ThorLoveAndThunder #Gorr pic.twitter.com/WMpUN2Rueh— Mason K (@GhostMaseTV) July 7, 2022
Fans praised Bale above all of the familiar heroes and returning characters in this film. Some placed him among the MCU's most distinctive villains.prevnext
Redeeming
Scary, threatening, terrific, dark, emotional. Wow What an great performance CHRISTIAN BALE ,he has less screen time and not so good script but his acting made the character awesome 👏 #ChristianBale #ThorLoveAndThunder #Thor #Gorr #ThorLoverAndThunder pic.twitter.com/Je7o6V0Rje— Priyanshu Singh (@Priyanshu1877) July 8, 2022
Christian Bale was the only good thing about this new Thor movie— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 9, 2022
Many fans praised Bale while criticizing the rest of the film.prevnext
Carried the Team
christian bale’s carry job in thor: love and thunder pic.twitter.com/uwmn012sEe— dominique☼ (@saokodomi) July 8, 2022
Some joked that Bale had taken on more responsibility than he bargained for in this movie, carrying the pressure of success while the others involved took it easy.prevnext
Bale Fans
Hearing nothing but horrendous stuff about Thor 4 expect for Christian Bale— Austin (@Arkhamaus) July 8, 2022
My goat never misses 🙏 pic.twitter.com/X59pxvytLX
I really hope Christian Bale is not wasted in Thor Love and Thunder. If so, Taika Waititi is the new Paul Allen. pic.twitter.com/mxYJeQHYRW— Thecubancrusher (@thecubancrusher) July 7, 2022
Long-time fans of Bale himself were pleased to hear that their favorite actor was the highlight of this film. Many also got to work creating fresh memes using Gorr the God Butcher screenshots.prevnext
Inaccurate
Though he looks nothing like the character. He's a great actor but the look would have made it epic.— Wayne Kosack (@WayneKosack) July 9, 2022
Christian Bale discusses changing the look of #Gorr from the comics for the MCU in #Thor 4. pic.twitter.com/2qawg7Apfz— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 9, 2022
The depiction of Gorr in this movie looked far different from the comic book version of Gorr, to some fans' disappointment. Bale himself commented on this in an interview with Comicbook.com.prevnext
Cut Scenes
you cannot tell me that Taika Waititi got Christian Bale to do a fucking Wuthering Heights choreography dance sequence for Thor Love and Thunder and then just NOT SHOW IT TO ME pic.twitter.com/rYAgiMYJJ6— Laz 🦇 (@pluto_drove) July 1, 2022
Can’t wait to see those deleted scenes. They probably didn’t make any sense😂 #ThorLoveAndThunder https://t.co/D5xhXtnwvh— Benji’s Diary (@Benjisdiary2) June 30, 2022
As much as they loved what they saw, fans mourned for the scenes that were cut from this movie. Some have already been described in interviews and fans are hoping to see them in the DVD special features.prevnext
Too Short
#ThorLoveAndThunder is completely underwhelming & Tonally imbalanced. At times it felt like a parody of Thor himself. No one & nothing stood out except for Christian Bale as Gor despite his 10 min of screentime. At the end of the day this movie just simply exists...— Rorschach's Journal (@jokerquinn299) July 8, 2022
Grade: B- pic.twitter.com/fEAGYa3OAm
Finally, many fans complained that Bale did not get enough screentime in this movie – especially as the highlight of the film. Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now.prev