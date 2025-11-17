Christian Bale In Talks for ‘Heat 2’

The cast of Heat 2 just keeps getting better.

Last month, Leonardo DiCaprio was in talks to take on the role of Chris Shiherlis in the prequel/sequel to Michael Mann’s classic crime epic. Now, the movie has found its other leading man, as Christian Bale is allegedly joining the cast opposite DiCaprio.

A report from Deadline announced the casting news, while confirming the long-awaited sequel will finally begin production next year. Heat 2 released in novel form in 2022 from Mann and Meg Gardiner and is now being adapted for the screen.

Just as DiCaprio is taking on the role of Shiherlis, played in the original by Val Kilmer, it seems likely that Bale will step into the role of LAPD detective Vincent Hanna originally played by Al Pacino—although that is unconfirmed.

Adam Driver, Austin Butler, and Bradley Cooper have also been linked to the film in previous reports for supporting roles.

Heat, released in 1995, is often considered one of the greatest crime films ever made. As mentioned, Pacino starred as Lieutenant Vincent Hanna, who was on a mission to catch Los Angeles-based criminals Chris Shiherlis (Kilmer) and Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) in the act.

The Heat 2 novel immediately became a best seller after its release, surprising no one given the popularity of the movie. It is simultaneously a prequel, covering the early years of McCauley’s life, and a sequel, documenting what happens to Shiherlis and Hanna after the events of the original film.

Given that the original film starred Pacino, Kilmer, and De Niro, it seems as if Mann has gathered up a good crew to match the star power of the original film.