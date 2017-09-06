Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable After Gaining Weight to Transform for Role

Christian Bale hit the red carpet sporting a dramatic new look!

The actor attended the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado to promote his new movie Hostiles on Saturday, September 2, where he also accepted the Telluride Silver Medallion award for his achievements in film.

He dressed in an all-black ensemble (minus his royal blue sneakers) for the event, but Bale looked noticeably fuller-figured than normal and his dark eyebrows were dyed blond.

The new look is reportedly for his role as former vice president Dick Cheney in the upcoming film Backseat.

The politically-charged biopic is said to begin filming this month and stars Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney and Sam Rockwell as former president George W. Bush.

Though Bale sports a new look for the film, this isn’t the first time he’s dramatically altered his body in the name of cinema.

The actor reportedly dropped 70 pounds for his role as Trevor Reznik in 2004’s The Machinist, weighing just 121 pounds during filming. For 2005’s Batman Begins, he quickly gained a total of 100 pounds to star as lead hero Bruce Wayne.

Bale thinned his frame dramatically for The Fighter in 2010, which led him to win the 2011 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. His willingness to transform himself paid off again as he was nominated for Best Actor by the Academy Awards in 2013 for his role in American Hustle. He gained 43 pounds to don a beer belly for the drama.

Like serial yo-yo dieter Jonah Hill, it seems that Bale enjoys putting himself through these crazy transformations, but he swears he isn’t seeking them out. “Believe me, I don’t go looking for these things,” he told Access Hollywood. “If it does happen, it’s like, ‘Oh damn, I have to do that again, because I just tend to fall for the movie, the character, and then I’ll realize, ‘Oh, man, I gotta do that.’”