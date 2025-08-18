Channing Tatum Cast in Major Anime Movie

Channing Tatum is suiting up to join the Demon Slayer Corps.

The Magic Mike actor will join the English voice cast of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle as martial arts teacher Keizo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those unaware, Demon Slayer is one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, the animated series revolves around a group of samurai in early 1900s Japan, known as the Demon Slayer Corps, who hunt down mythical creatures that terrorize the commonfolk.

The main character, Tanjiro, arrives home one day to find his entire family slaughtered, with his younger sister morphed into a demon that is unable to be in direct sunlight. Afterwards, he joins the Demon Slayer Corps in hopes of defeating the Demon King—who, it should be noted, is the subject of several memes online due to his inexplicable resemblance to Michael Jackson—to return his sister to normal.

The first Demon Slayer movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, is the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time (a record previously set by Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away) and was the highest-grossing film of 2020 in the states and abroad, making the movie the first ever non-American film to top the yearly global box office charts.

Tatum has previously expressed his love for the series. He even showed up to the red carpet premiere of the second Demon Slayer movie with his 10-year-old daughter while dressed as main character Tanjiro.

This upcoming Demon Slayer movie, Infinity Castle, is the first movie in a planned trilogy set to close out the series. It will release in America on September 12.