Did You Catch The E.T. Easter Egg In Cars 3?

Warning: Mild Spoilers ahead for Cars 3. Read at your own risk!

Cars 3 is speeding into theaters this weekend, and there’s more than just references to other Disney/Pixar films hidden inside. In fact, there’s actually a reference to one of the most beloved movies of all time – E.T the Extra-Terrestrial.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the end of the movie, the credits begin to roll revealing all kinds of photos and videos of the characters. Clips of Caraoke bars and photos of friends racing flashed across the screen.

After quite a few of these floating picture frames and video clips, there was an obvious reference to the Steven Spielberg classic.

The frame contained a shot of the full moon as it rose up from the bottom of the screen. A few of the main characters were then seen floating into the sky, passing the moon one after the other.

More Movies: Watch The First Trailer For ‘Ferdinand’

Even if you don’t remember E.T. all that well, it’s hard not to remember the iconic scene. In that movie, Elliott is fleeing on his bike, with E.T. in the front basket. With a little help, the boy’s bike lifts off the ground, and he goes flying through the air.

While the two movies have nothing to do with one another, it was a fun Easter Egg for fans who stuck around for some of the credits. It’s always nice to see a newer film pay homage to one of the classics.

Up Next: Did Cars 3 Poke A Hole In The Pixar Theory?