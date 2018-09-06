Burt Reynolds Honored by Celebrities as a ‘Trailblazer’

Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds’ death inspired A-list celebrities to rush to Twitter to send their condolences to the legendary actor’s friends and family.

Reynolds died at Jupiter Medical in Florida, his manager Erik Kritzer told The Hollywood Reporter. He reportedly suffered a heart attack. The Smokey and the Bandit star was 82 years old.

During the 1970s and early 1980s, Reynolds was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars with hits like Deliverance, The Cannonball Run, Starting Over, Best Friends, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, The Man Who Loved Women and many more. In 1997, his career was revived thanks to Boogie Nights, which earned him his first and only Oscar nomination.

Reynolds is survived by his adoptive son, Quinton. He was married to Loni Anderson from 1988 to 1993 and Judy Crane from 1963 to 1966.

Former Saturday Night Live star Norm Macdonald famoulsy played Burt Reynolds in Celebrity Jeopardy! sketches. “Big Burt is up in heaven slapping around little Bert. #onefewerB*rt inthispooroldworld,” Macdonald wrote.

Big Burt is up in heaven slapping around little Bert. #onefewerB*rt inthispooroldworld — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 6, 2018

Sylvester Stallone shared a photo of the two stars together on Instagram.

“A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away,” Stallone wrote. “I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s impossible, because you’re too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo ! He laughed , He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much… RIP.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger called Reynolds a “trailblazer” and “one of my heroes.”

“Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family,” the former California governor wrote.

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

“My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together,” Reba McEntire wrote.

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Mark Wahlberg shared a photo from the Boogie Night set on Twitter. “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend,” Wahlberg wrote.

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

Talk show host and comedian Steve Harvey shared a photo with Reynolds, praising him for being a “pioneer of the cool mustache.”

“Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed,” he wrote.

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

“I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the ‘Man’ then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you’ve got nothing but open road now – love, WS. the Student,” Wesley Snipes wrote.

I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the “Man” then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you’ve got nothing but open road now – love, WS. the Student. #burtreynolds ?? pic.twitter.com/uhdAGjtH8H — WS (@wesleysnipes) September 6, 2018

“As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades,” filmmaker Kevin Smith wrote. “I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go…”

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go… https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018

“Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time,” Patton Oswalt wrote. “Burt was told he couldn’t act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, ‘I dunno what you’re gonna do, but I’m gonna take acting lessons.’”

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn’t act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, “I dunno what you’re gonna do, but I’m gonna take acting lessons.” #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

“Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men,” Dolly Parton wrote on Instagram. “I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you, Dolly.”

Parton and Reynolds starred in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas in 1982.

“R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey’s Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen,” filmmaker Edgar Wright tweeted. “Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. ‘Just watch ol’ Bandit run.’”