'Bridget Jones' Author Confirms a Fourth Movie Is in the Works

Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones has been off-screen for six years since Bridget Jones's Baby, but now the author of the books upon which the series is based has hinted to fans that she may return. In an interview with Radio Times' View From My Sofa Podcast, Helen Fielding asked if audiences could see Bridget back on screen in an adaptation of Mad About the Boy, her 2013 novel. Among her novels are Bridget Jones's Diary and The Edge of Reason, both turned into movies in 2001 and 2004. Instead of the 2013 book, Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016 was based on columns Fielding wrote for The Independent in 2005 and 2006. Nonetheless, the author appears ready to make Mad About the Boy a film. "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope it will happen," she said. "Every film that gets made is a miracle – it's really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I'd love to see it on the screen."

In July, The Sun reported that a fourth Bridget Jones film was in development, with a source saying, "There have been few more successful or more popular romcoms than Bridget Jones over the last couple of decades, but everyone thought this one was done for good. "However, the producers always knew there was a huge market for another sequel when the right story was available, and this feels like the right time to tell it." Zellweger gained the coveted lead role of Bridget Jones's Diary in 2001, opposite Hugh Grant and Colin Firth in the British romantic comedy, which was surrounded by controversy because she was neither British nor overweight nor a smoker like the character.

Zellweger would gain the required weight (20 pounds) and learn to speak in an English accent while smoking herbal cigarettes. As part of her preparation for the role, Zellweger worked as a publicity trainee at Picador at the producers' request. She garnered critical praise for her portrayal of Jones, with Stephen Holden of the New York Times commenting, "Ms. Zellweger accomplishes the small miracle of making Bridget both entirely endearing and utterly real." The actor also received high accolades for her south-eastern English accent, which was highly regarded. Zellweger's performance earned her a second Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, as well as nominations for the Academy Award and BAFTA Awards for Best Leading Actress. Bridget Jones's Diary earned US$281 million worldwide, making it a major commercial success.