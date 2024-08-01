'Boot Camp': Rachel Boudwin and Drew Ray Tanner Flirt Over Mechanical Bull Ride in Exclusive Clip

Based on the Wattpad sensation of the same name by Gina Musa, 'Boot Camp' releases on Aug. 2 in select theaters and on demand.

Summer romances are heating up in the new Wattpad-inspired rom-com Boot Camp, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. Starring newcomer Rachel Boudwin and Riverdale's Drew Ray Tanner, the film centers on a girl named Whitney, who "begins to fall for her off-limits personal trainer after signing up for an intense summer boot camp to reinvent herself. A deepening connection inspires her to let go of the expectations of others and, instead, find the strength to embrace her true self."

In the exclusive clip, Boudwin's Whitney and Tanner's Axel further flirt with each other as Whitney shows off her burgeoning confidence during a night out at a dive bar on a mechanical bull. Even from a distance, it looks like Axel is as smitten as ever, even if he won't admit it, because he does not take his eyes off her until someone else brings him back down to Earth. After Whitney falls off the bull, Axel immediately goes towards her and it's like they are the only two in the room.

From Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, Boot Camp also stars Emmanuelle Chriqui and Ennis Esmer. The film is adapted from the Wattpad sensation of the same name by Gina Musa. It has over 26 million reads on Wattpad and counting. Boot Camp marks Drew Ray Tanner's first lead role in a feature film and likely won't be his last.

Boot Camp is set to release in select theaters and on demand on Aug. 2. Just from the looks of the clip, Boot Camp may just be the perfect summer rom-com. Those who have read the Wattpad story already know what's in store, but it will still be exciting to see how the two compare to each other, just like with any adaptation.

Mackenzie Munro directed Boot Camp, which was developed with GPM, December Films, Junction Hammer Productions, and Channel Zero Studios. Gemma Goldway wrote the script. Aron Levitz, David Madden, and Lindsey Weems Ramey are executive producing for Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, while Lindsay Macadam is producing for GPM with David Way and Wendy McKernan serving as executive producers.

In addition, Todd Berger and Julie DiCresce are executive producing for December Films alongside Jennifer Chen and Sabrina Spence who are executive producing for Junction Hammer Productions. Check out an exclusive clip from Boot Camp above. The film releases this Friday, Aug. 2 in select theaters and on demand.