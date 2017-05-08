Boondock Saints Stars Not Involved With Reboot

Boondock Saints fans were rejoicing when they heard the title would head to television but the celebration was quickly cut short. Rather than follow up on the popular original film from 1999 (and its lackluster sequel), the TV series will follow the lead of Lethal Weapon and see a reboot air on cable.

This means the original cast will not be involved, in any way.

For those fans maintaining hope that the news was not true, Connor MacManus actor Sean Patrick Flanery took to social media to tell fans once and for all that he and Norman Reedus would not be a part of the new project.

“Announcement about Boondock Saints from myself and Norman Reedus attached,” Flanery wrote. “Hope this clarifies.”

“For all those with questions about the recent Boondock Saints videos, news, and announcements, neither Norman Reedus nor Sean Patrick Flanery are involved in any way with the TV show, Boondock Saints III, or their recent sales/marketing campaigns. They have no connection whatsoever. I hope this clarifies things.”

It’s not exactly a surprise that the actors are not reprising their roles on television. Since Boondock Saints, Reedus has become a global icon for his role as Daryl Dixon on AMC’s The Walking Dead. Given the filming schedule for the zombie shoe, Reedus would be unavailable for most of April through November and would have to give up many of the conventions he attends on the off-season’s weekends for another series.

The new series, titled The Boondock Saints: Origins, does not yet have a release date or cast attached to it.

