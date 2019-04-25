Bond 25: James Bond 007, Rami Malek Fans Furious No Title Was Revealed

Despite fans’ assumption that a title for the new James Bond movie would be announced during the Bond 25 live stream on Thursday morning, the franchise disappointed many, saying an official title was not yet in the works.

Many fans took to Twitter to air their grievances with the live stream, which announced new and returning cast members.

#Bond25 is still… Bond 25… No title… — Calvin Dyson 🏳️‍🌈 (@calvindyson) April 25, 2019

“No title yet for Bond 25… well that was anti-climatic,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I just tuned in to what was sold as the ‘title reveal’ of Bond 25 only for the interviewer to ask about the tile and Barbara Broccoli to say “no title unfortunately,” another said.

“This Bond 25 livestream is loose, all we needed was the title,” someone else complained.

What the live stream did confirm, however, was that Rami Malek will be making his Bond debut as the film’s villain.

Shortly after the live stream announced Malek’s involvement in the film, he joined the set of Good Morning America for an interview with George Stephanopoulos, who asked how much Malek knows about his character, which has been kept heavily under wraps.

“I know quite a bit,” Malek joked, adding that he would use the world “villainous” to describe his character. “It’s going to be thrilling. And it’s Daniel’s last film. But I’m going to give him a run for his money.”

“This is just a perfect follow-up from Bohemian Rhapsody [portraying frontman Freddie Mercury]. I’m going from one iconic Brit to an iconic British franchise,” Malek said.

Malek sent a message from New York to his co-stars at the live reveal in Jamaica.

“Hey everyone, this is Rami Malek and I am not jealous, not one bit, that you’re all in the absolutely stunning setting of Ian Fleming’s iconic Caribbean home Golden Eye on the island of Jamaica,” he said. “Yeah I’m stuck here in New York on productions but I’m very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew very soon — and I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing.”

Other newbies joining Bond for the first time are Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik and Lashana Lynch, the live stream announced.

Returning cast members, aside from Daniel Craig, are Naomi Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux and Jeffrey Wright.

Bond 25, still title-less, is set to make its debut on Valentine’s Day of 2020.