Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Teaser Released Online

For those who have been waiting for more footage from Blade Runner 2049, you’re in luck. The full trailer may be a couple of days away, but Warner Bros. has released a quick teaser for the trailer to curb our appetites.

The 15-second promo features plenty of Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, and teases a dark return to the world of the Blade Runners. At one point, Gosling’s character is seen in a fit of rage, and he’s shown with blood covering his face in another.

Seriously, the action in this movie looks like it found a way to capture the original film, while updating it for a modern audience.

Watch the full preview above, and get ready for the official trailer to be released on Monday.

In Blade Runner 2049, thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. The film stars Rick Deckard, with Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters Oct 10, 2017.

