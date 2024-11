Blade Runner 2049 is one of the more high-profile and highly-anticipated films of the Fall 2017 movie season, and with good reason. This long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult-classic brings back Harrison Ford and teams him with the star power of Ryan Gosling, under the creative eye of Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Arrival).

The first screenings of Blade Runner 2049 have now been held, and some early reactions from critics are already circulating the Interenet. So what is the early consensus about Blade Runner 2049? Well, it seems as though the sequel may just live up to the original – and that’s definitely saying a lot.

Here are the early reactions to Blade Runner 2049:

Praise the Maestro

Denis Villeneuve has been praised as a great dierctor, combining pulpy genre tropes with high cinema in wide variety. Well, add franchise sequel to the list of things he’s great at.

Everyone bow down to Denis Villeneuve. He’s done the impossible and delivered a huge home run with ‘Blade Runner 2049’. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/fjhAJgnwqT — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017



Oscar-worthy

It’s not everyday that a sci-fi film generates immediate Oscars talk – it certainly didn’t happen for the original Blade Runner. And yet, when it comes to the sequel:

All I can say about BLADE RUNNER 2049 is…give Roger Deakins the Oscar now. Absolutely stunning visuals pic.twitter.com/OuKLcngoYz — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) September 26, 2017



Denis Villeneuve is unquestionably one of the elite working directors & there’s no excuse if Deakins doesn’t win the Oscar #BladeRunner2049 — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) September 26, 2017

Masterful Cinema

If Oscars talk wasn’t enough, some critics are already dropping the infamous “M” word about Blade Runner 2049…

BLADE RUNNER 2049 is sci-fi masterpiece; the kind of deep-cut genre film we don’t see anymore. Visually mind blowing, absolutely fantastic pic.twitter.com/A1d6ohmj3s — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2017



In terms of science fiction filmmaking and world-building, #BladeRunner2049 might be a masterpiece. I think I loved it. Want to see it again — Drew Dietsch (@DrewDietsch) September 26, 2017



#BladeRunner2049 was one of the most mind-blowing films I’ve seen. It’s breathtaking and transportive. Denis Villeneuve has a masterpiece. — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) September 26, 2017

All’s Well That Ends Well…

Blade Runner 2049 looks good as an atmospheric detective film, but a few reviews and recent trailers are revealing that it doesn’t skimp on the action, either:

BLADE RUNNER 2049 is great. The third act is ???. Denis’ run continues. — Brandon Norwood (@bwood0824) September 26, 2017



That WB $$$

As this critic points out, it certainly has been a good year for Warner Bros. so far; and with Blade Runner 2049 getting good reaction, and Justice League on deck, Q4 is looking just as good for the studio.

Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, Wonder Woman, IT. 2017 undoubtedly belongs to Warner Bros. More studios should take this many risks. — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) September 26, 2017



WARNING: The Less You Know…

…The Better. Blade Runner 2049 seems to be one of those cases where going into it as fresh as possible is the smart move. If you’re interested, stop watching trailers, and stop reading review pieces (just like this one!).

Blade Runner 2049 is absolutely loaded with spoilers. Even the plot of the film is a spoiler. If you are going to see it avoid reviews. pic.twitter.com/MLrCmJgLtF — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017

Blade Runner 2049 will be in theaters on October 6th.