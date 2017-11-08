‘Blade Runner 2049’ on Track to Win Opening Weekend at Box Office

Blade Runner 2049 looks set to win this weekends box office, though the film isn’t quite performing up to expectations.

Blade Runner 2049 projected for a $45-50 million opening weekend. So far, the film looks to be settling more in the range of $32-36 million, despite a strong, positive critical reaction.

Blade Runner 2049 earned just $12.7 million on Friday, including $4 million earned from Thursday night preview. Some speculate that the film’s running time of 163 minutes may be hurting its box office by allowing for fewer showings and scaring away younger audiences.

The film is a sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner and sees Harrison Ford reprise his role from the original with Ryan Gosling taking over as a new lead character. Perhaps Blade Runner was too esoteric a property to support a sequel 35 years in the making, especially with a budget of $150 million.

My Little Pony: The Movie look set to open in second place this weekend. The film earned close to $3 million on Friday and is projected to earn more than $10 million from 3,088 locations over the weekend. The film brings the magic of the popular television series, including its voice cast, to the big screen.

The Mountain Between Us falls just behind My Little Pony and into third place. The film, which stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet as two plane crash survivors stranded and forced to rely on each other to survive, is expected to earn about $10 million in its first weekend.

It finally falls down to fourth place in its fifth week at the box office. The adaptation of Stephen King’s novel is expected to earn $9.4 million from 3,197 locations this weekend, which will take the film’s box office total to over $300 million.

Tom Cruise’s American Made looks to land in fifth place this weekend, though Kingsman: The Golden Circle may surpass it. Both films are hovering around $8 million for the weekend.

1. Blade Runner 2049

Opening Weekend

Friday: $12.6 million

Weekend: $32.6 million

Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 is the sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. In addition to Gosling and Ford, the film stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

2. My Little Pony: The Movie

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.97 million

Weekend: $10.6 million

Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force.

My Little Pony: The Movie is directed by Jayson Thiessen and based on a story and screenplay co-written by Thiessen and Meghan McCarthy.

Based on the popular television series, the film stars the voices of regular cast members Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman, Tabitha St. Germain and Cathy Weseluck as well as the voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba and Zoe Saldana.

3. The Mountain Between Us

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.5 million

Weekend: $10 million

Stranded on a mountain after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must work together to endure the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing each other to survive and discovering their inner strength.

The Mountain Between Us is directed by Hany Abu-Assad and written by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe, based on the novel of the same name by Charles Martin. The film stars Kate Winslet and Idris Elba and the survivors.

4. It

Week Five

Last Week: No. 2

Friday: $2.68 million

Weekend: $9.28 million

Total: $304.5 million

Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare — an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, It is directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga, and Gary Dauberman. The film stars Jaeden Lieberher and Bill Skarsgård with Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott.

5. American Made

Week Two

Last Week: No. 3Friday: $2.34 million

Weekend: $8.12 million

Total: $30.5 million



Barry Seal, a TWA pilot, is recruited by the CIA to provide reconnaissance on the burgeoning communist threat in Central America and soon finds himself in charge of one of the biggest covert CIA operations in the history of the United States. The operation spawns the birth of the Medellin cartel and almost brings down the Reagan White House.

American Made is directed by Doug Liman, written by Gary Spinelli, and stars Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, Alejandro Edda, Mauricio Mejía, Caleb Landry Jones, Jayma Mays, Lola Kirke, Jayson Warner Smith, William mark McCullough, Lara Grice, Frank Licari, Jed Rees, Connor Trinneer, and Jesse Plemons.

