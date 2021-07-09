'Black Widow': How to Watch Scarlett Johansson's New Movie

✖

After a pandemic-related delay, Marvel's Black Widow has officially arrived, and there's more than one way for fans to watch the action film. One of the first major movie releases since the pandemic began, Black Widow is playing in theaters and is likely in almost every major cinema around. If you don't want to go to the theater, Disney has another option for you, with the movie also available to stream on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Premier Access was instituted on Disney+ during the pandemic and allows existing subscribers to watch the studio's latest releases upon their premieres for an extra fee of $29.99. Once that fee is paid, users can watch the movie in question as many times as they want, including Black Widow, which will become available for all Disney+ subscribers at no extra charge on Oct. 6.

Disney+ first implemented its Premier Access program with the live-action Mulan and has also used it for Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella. After Black Widow, Jungle Cruise is the last of Disney's upcoming films slated to arrive on Premier Access, with later 2021 titles like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Free Guy planned for initial theatrical releases.

Black Widow is the first stand-alone film for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, who made her marvel debut in 2010's Iron Man 2 and went on to become an integral part of the Avengers. Though — spoiler alert — the character ultimately died in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Johansson returned for one more outing as Natasha with the new film, which she confirmed will be her last appearance as the Russian spy.

"I have no plans to return as Natasha," she told Fatherly. "I feel really satisfied with this film. It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity. I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there’s just an incredible wealth of stories there. Re-imagining this genre is something that I find very interesting. I think there’s a lot of opportunities to tell these stories in different ways than audiences have come to expect."

Black Widow takes place after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and Johansson shared that she is proud of the way her character has been portrayed on screen. "One of her most admirable attributes is that she’s not afraid to admit when she’s wrong," she said. "She takes responsibility for things, particularly in this film. She’s really coming to terms with her past in a way that is very, very mindful, very thoughtful, and considerate, and mindful. And I think she’s someone who has a lot of respect for other people. She has a lot of integrity as a person, and I think that makes her a great role model for children and certainly for young girls."