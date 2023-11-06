'Black Panther' and 'Avengers' Stuntman Taraja Ramsess Dead at 41

Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman in Black Panther, The Avengers and other films, has died. Ramsess was killed alongside three of his children when his Ford F-150 collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down near an exit ramp on an Atlanta-area highway just before midnight Halloween night, authorities said, per Fox 5 Atlanta. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Ramsess, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Sundari and 1-month-old daughter Fugibo. His 10-year-old son Kisasi was taken to the hospital in critical condition along with Ramsess' 3-year-old child. The family shared the tragic news Saturday that Kisasi succumbed to his injuries. Another passenger, only identified as a 15-year-old female, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

"All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He [had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance." Ramsess' mother, Akili Ramsess, wrote in an Instagram post. "I can't believe they're gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren's recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers."

A GoFundMe page created to help the family with funeral expenses has raised more than $82,000. A note on the pages reads, "I know you share our feelings that this devastating loss is unfathomable, and we are just trying to take a first step in helping Akili down the very long road ahead." In an updated statement confirming Kisasi's passing, the page said the 10-year-old "brought so much joy to the lives of so many," adding that he "was surrounded by loving family members every moment he spent in the hospital."

Ramsess received 94 credits for his work in various departments in TV and films and was best known for his work in Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Infinity War. His stunt work was also featured in The Suicide Squad, Atlanta, and Creed III, with Ramsess also having worked in the art department on several projects including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Walking Dead, and The Vampire Diaries.

Ramsess was part of the crew at Ava DuVernay's distribution company ARRAY, with DuVernay writing on Instagram, "I remember one day on set, we didn't have enough Black background actors for a key scene. I had to recruit my crew members to be on-camera. Taraja was the first to say yes. Yes, I'll do my real job and then jump into this wild scene playing a tough guy with a gun for you. From there – everyone else said yes too. He was that kind of person. A leader. A light."