'Bill and Ted 4' Not Happening, Writer Ed Solomon Says

The Bill and Ted series is fresh off releasing its third movie after Bill and Ted Face the Music was released in late August as rumors of a fourth film were circulated by We Got This Covered, who suggested that sources informed them Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter would be signing on for another go-around. That, though, didn’t last long as writer Ed Soloman quickly shot those down on social media.

Sharing the story on his Twitter account, Solomon didn’t hold back in pointing out the inaccuracies of the article, writing at the end of his tweet, “I’m excited to see [Alex and Keanu] on the set of what I’m just hearing about for the first time now.” He followed up his tweet with one more, a much more straightforward reply, “By the way -- this film is *not* happening, sorry.” The news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering the time in between the second movie in the trilogy and the latest release, a gap that lasted 29 years. The first film was released in 1989 and was followed up two years later with the sequel. Ahead of the premiere of what now appears to be the final film, Reaves and Winter told the New York Times about their tight bond with Reaves saying they always have enjoyed each other’s company and Winter saying he thinks of him as a brother.

This article reminds me of a dream I had 2 nights ago that for some reason I'd enrolled in 5 classes at NYU & had no idea what they were but it was now finals week. I'm excited to see A & K on the set of what I'm just hearing about for the 1st time now.https://t.co/nYWUuWa0hp — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) September 28, 2020

In that same interview, Reaves said there were “creative and business challenges” that led to such a long delay in bringing out another chapter of the series. Despite the amount fo years that went in between films, the love that the two shared for their respective characters is what brought them back for another go-around. “I love the world and I love working with Alex,” Reaves shared.

Bill and Ted Face the Music has come out to positive reviews in the early going as many critics have appreciated how the film adapted to the two now being middle-aged in the trilogy. This movie sees them both as fathers who are hanging on to the music scene with just enough hope that can carry out their destiny. Joining Reaves and Winter in the cast included some new faces, Jayma Mays, Samara Weaving, Erinn Hayes and Brigette Lundy-Paine among others.