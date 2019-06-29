‘Bill and Ted 3’ Casts ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Alum Erinn Hayes in Major Role

Bill and Ted 3 has added Kevin Can Wait's Erinn Hayes, along with a host of other new cast members.

The long-awaited threequel in the Bill and Ted franchise is underway, and the cast is slowly growing. According to a report by Deadline, Hayes joins the cast as Princess Elizabeth, wife of Ted Logan (Keanu Reeves). She is accompanied by Glee star Jayma Mays, who will play Princess Joanna, wife of Bill S. Preston (Alex Winter).

The addition of life partners for the beloved stars of Bill and Ted makes sense, given what we know so far about the movie's plot. Bill and Ted Face the Music is expected to pick up years after the last movie, Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, which came out in 1991.

Here, the two affable time-travelling heroes have grown into middle-aged dads, reminiscing on their dreams of becoming rockstars. Their new adventure will begin with them trying their best to create a hit song while caring for their families.

The movie may feature a passing of the torch in some ways, as Bill and Ted each now have a daughter. Bill's daughter, Thea, is played by Samara Weaving, and Ted's daughter, Billie, is played by Brigette Lundy-Paine.

All in all, expectations are high for the movie. Bill and Ted Face the Music was written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the same minds behind the first two movies. It will be directed by Dean Parisot, and will feature some returning characters ,including William Sadler as Death.

Other confirmed cast members include Scott Mescudi — better known as rapper Kid Cudi — and Anthony Carrigan, who plays NoHo Hank on HBO's Barry.

A third installment of the Bill and Ted franchise has been awaited since the sequel came out in 1991. The movie first went into development in 2010, but it took years to hammer out the ideas behind the revival. In the meantime, Reeves saw a huge revival as an action star through the John Wick franchise, and the timing became perfect.

Bill and Ted 3 was formally greenlit last May, and production officially began in March of 2018. About a year later, Reeves and Winter posted a video online, revealing the new title and thanking fans for their patience.

Many fans now believe that filming is underway on Bill and Ted Face the Music, as Winter recently shared a sneak peek at a storyboard, promising that "kickoff" was "moments away."



Bill and Ted Face the Music is due in theaters on Aug. 21, 2020.