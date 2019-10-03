‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Fans Weigh in After Eddie Murphy Confirms New Movie

The news of a Beverly Hills Cop sequel coming soon left fans in shock! Eddie Murphy confirmed another sequel to the beloved comedy franchise is officially in the works as part of a promotional tour for his new Netflix film Dolemite is My Name.

“Yeah, that’s what we’re doing after Coming to America (2),” he said during an interview with Collider. “We’re doing Beverly Hills Cop.”

The comments were made as the actor described what projects he will be working in the next few months, including a live stand-up tour and his anticipated return to host Saturday Night Live in December.

“Then, the plan is to get back on stage and do stand-up, and then that’s what I’ll be doing mostly, is stand-up, and Beverly Hills Cop will be kind of like… These movies, and Saturday Night Live, I’m looking at it as, a bookend,” he added.

Fans were overjoyed to hear the news and took over the comments section of the interview on YouTube to celebrate all the slate of projects Murphy is working on.

“Great to see you back man Eddie Murphy I can’t wait to see you in Saturday Night Live , Coming 2 America and Beverly Hills Cop 4 I really wanna see you in Beverly Hills Cop 4 I really want it to Happen man,” one fan commented on the video.

“Looking forward to Beverly Hills Cop 4 love that franchise,” one user wrote. “Hopefully they’ll bring back Judge Reinhold, John Ashton and Ronny Cox as they had good chemistry.”

“I would normally oppose a 4th installment of an old franchise but BHC3 was a bad movie so maybe a 4th can redeem BHC,” another user wrote, hoping for a redemption story for the popular franchise.

“Yessss… so looking forward to Beverly Hills Cop 4 I grew up with Murphy’s movies I love Beverly Hills cop and the golden child,” another fan wrote.

Beverly Hills Cop was one of Murphy’s first big movies in 1984. The filmed centered around cop Axel Foley from Detroit, who goes out of his jurisdiction to investigate crimes in Beverly Hills. The character headlined three movies and one unaired TV Pilot, he fights for justice and gets in hilarious high jinks.

Beverly Hills Cop 3 came out in 1994, with many fans agreeing it was not the franchise’s best. The franchise returned to the spotlight in 2013 when CBS ordered a pilot starring Brandon T. Jackson as Axel Foley’s son, Aaron. The series was not picked up to series. Paramount then hinted at the possibility of a fourth film, though Murphy’s interview was the first official confirmation.