Popular Ben Affleck Movie Officially Gets a Sequel

One of Ben Affleck's popular movies is officially getting a sequel. Deadline reports that The Accountant 2 is in pre-production. Affleck and his co-stars Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson are all set to reprise their roles from the original 2016 action-thriller film. It does not appear that Anna Kendrick will be back.

The Accountant stars Affleck as Christian Wolff, "a certified public accountant with autism who makes his living uncooking the books of criminal and terrorist organizations around the world that are experiencing internal embezzlement." According to a synopsis of The Accountant 2, from Deadline, the new film's plot kicks off "when Medina's (Addai-Robinson) former boss is killed by unknown assassins, and she's forced to contact Christian to solve the murder.

"With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle," the synopsis adds. "As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive – all intent on putting a stop to their search." The new film will be directed by Gavin O'Connor, from a script by Bill Dubuque, both of whom are returning in their respective roles from The Accountant.

The Accountant may not be one of Affleck's best-reviewed films, but it is certainly popular with fans. The movie earned $155.2 million at the box office, on a budget of $44 million. It also holds an Audience Score of 76% at Rotten Tomatoes. This is higher than the audience scores for other Affleck films like Pearl Harbor and Armageddon. At this time, The Accountant 2 does not have an announced release date.