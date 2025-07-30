Beloved Disney Movie With 98% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Getting a Sequel

A beloved Disney film that has a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is getting a sequel.

Zootopia 2 is coming, and a trailer has been shared.

Fans will soon be reunited with Ginnifer Goodwin’s Judy Hopps, Jason Bateman’s Nick Wilde, and everyone else in the titular city. Zootopia was released in 2016 and made over a billion dollars at the box office, and the sequel is finally coming soon. Premiering in theaters on Nov. 26, the film follows Judy and Nick as they pursue Zootpia’s new and mysterious reptilian resident, Gary De’Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

Idris Elba, Nate Torrence, Jeny Slate, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Tommy Chong, Alan Tudyk, and Shakira reprise their voice roles from the first film. The voice cast also includes Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Jean Reno. Jared Bush wrote the film and also directed alongside Byron Howard.

The wait for Zootopia 2 has been a long one. Discussions for a second film started in 2016 not long after Zootopia was released. In 2023, Deadline reported that Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed during an earnings call that the sequel was in development, and Bush confirmed soon after that he was working on the film. Zootopia 2 was officially announced in February 2024.

Per Disney, in Zootopia 2, “After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.”

“It’s been an absolute joy to reteam with so many actors who made the first film so special, and so exciting to expand the world with our phenomenal new cast members,” said Bush, who is also chief creative officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios. “I can’t wait for audiences to see what other surprises we have in store in this brand-new adventure.”

Even though not all sequels do well, Zootopia has remained a favorite among fans since it came out, and from the looks of the trailer, there will be a lot to look forward to in the new film. Zootopia 2 releases in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 26, just in time for Thanksgiving.