Basketball Superstar Joins New Apple TV Movie

The WNBA Rookie of the Year is taking her talents to the big screen.

All-Star Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers is soon to star in a major motion picture.

The film, a sports drama titled Jess & Pearl, will feature the 24-year-old superstar in a prominent role.

The official synopsis for the movie says it takes place in the world of women’s basketball as it “follows two phenoms who forge an extraordinary bond as teammates until fame, competition and the ruthless business of college athletics threaten to turn their friendship into an epic rivalry.”

It’s based on an original idea by Scandal executive producer Zahir McGhee, and produced by David Bernad of The White Lotus fame. Apple Original Films will be responsible for bringing the film to the big screen.

Bueckers is one of the most decorated college basketball players of all time. She became the first freshman to be named the National Player of the Year in the 2021 season, and won several records across her years in college: three-time unanimous All-American, one Wade Trophy, AP Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year, and plenty more.

She was selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, where she quickly made headlines. On August 20, 2025, she scored the most points of any WNBA rookie in history and the 10th-most points by any WNBA player with 44.

In her first thirty games as a professional, she scored double-digit points in each. She led all rookies in points, assists, total points, and total assists. In addition to an All-Star Selection and a Rookie of the Year award, she was selected for the All-WNBA Second Team.