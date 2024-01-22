'Bad Hombres': Tyrese Gibson Takes Action Against Diego Tinoco (Exclusive Clip)

Tyrese Gibson is not messing around in his new film. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the upcoming movie Bad Hombres, and Gibson's character is interrogating a man played by Diego Tinoco. The clip shows Gibson threatening Tinoco because he's looking to get information from him. Bad Hombres also stars Thomas Jane, Luke Hemsworth, Nick Cassavetes, Hemky Madera and Paul Johansson. The film is directed by John Stalberg Jr. and is set to hit theatres and on-demand on Jan. 26.

The official synopsis of Bad Hombres says, "Two undocumented immigrants looking for work take a job digging a hole, only to discover their employers are criminals. They become embroiled in a blood bath, with one of them revealing a secret past that just might save them."

In March of last year, Deadline reported that Screen Media had taken all the North American rights to Bad Hombres. "We are thrilled to acquire such a gripping, tense crime thriller with an exceptional cast," David Fannon, chief acquisitions and distribution officer at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said in a statement. "John Stalberg Jr. has created an intense, uniquely irreverent and suspenseful film that will keep audiences engaged from start to finish."

Gibson, 45, is staying busy as he's set to appear in 12 upcoming projects, according to his IMDB profile. He is known for playing Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise. Gibson starred in Fast X last year and is set to appear in the 11th film, which does not have a release date.

"I have definitely asked some questions about 10 and 11. It has been confirmed we are going to shoot back-to-back and get both in the can. Which is interesting," Gibson told Collider in 2021. "I'm hearing that we're going to touch a lot of continents between the two. I cannot say where, but a lot. The higher-ups that are involved in this franchise are specifically aware of the die-hard fans and supporters around the world. We all carry a particular torch of responsibility and knowing there is a beast, and we need to feed that beast and give them what they want, what they love, and what they're used to."