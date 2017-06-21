‘Avatar’ Sequels Begin Production In September

It’s almost too weird to even type these words out, but production on James Cameron‘s Avatar sequels is set to begin later this year.

After so may alterations, delays, and false starts, the most profitable director in cinematic history is going to return to the world of Pandora. Cameron’s collaborative partner Jon Landau revealed and CineEurope that production on the four Avatar sequels would begin September 25.

The production of the Avatar sequels will be running concurrently and Landau said his partner Cameron “has done a couple of sequels before in his career and I would argue that those sequels have lived up to, if not exceeded, the original movies,” according to Deadline’s report of the event.

Landau said that Cameron has been working on the scripts for several years. “Finally, we have the four scripts for the Avatar films ready,” Landau said.

“At the heart of any movie are the characters,” said Landau. “One of the strengths of great scripts are always the universal and relatable themes… There’s no more relatable theme than family. At the center of each of our four movies will be the Sully family. Each sequel will play as a stand-alone movie. Each movie’s story will come to its own conclusion… However, when looked at as a whole, the journey across all four movies will create an even larger connected epic saga for audiences around the world.”

The ending of the first Avatar film depicted Jake Sully being “resurrected” in his Na’vi avatar. The sequels seem to be building off of the relationship he established with Neytiri. Both actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are returning for the sequel.

It looks like Saldana has a busy production schedule ahead of her, with Avengers: Infinity War underway and the sequel set to start in the next month. Who knows how long the Avatar films will take to film, considering there are four of them, as well as Saldana’s commitments to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — as well as every other non-franchise role she wants to take.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit theaters December 18, 2020. Avatar 3 is set for December 17, 2021. Avatar 4 will hit three years later on December 20, 2024, and then Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.

