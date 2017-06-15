‘Amityville: The Awakening’ Officially Pulled From Release

After multiple re-shoots, re-edits, and delays in release, it appears that the only thing more cursed than the actual Amityville house is Amityville: The Awakening, which has been pulled from its June 30 release date indefinitely, according to Bloody Disgusting.

Amityville: The Awakening stars Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh, McKenna Grace, Cameron Monaghan, Taylor Spreitler, Thomas Mann, and Jennifer Morrison.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Belle, her little sister, and her comatose twin brother move into a new house with their single mother Joan in order to save money to help pay for her brother’s expensive healthcare. But when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house including the miraculous recovery of her brother, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn’t telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.”

As recent as a few weeks ago, the film scored an international trailer, giving the impression that the release was on track for its domestic release. There has been no word about whether or not its delayed domestic release will have an impact on its international release.

This delay is the latest in a long line of delays for the film, with one of the first announcements about the film’s release coming in the early part of last year, with a poster debuting that confirmed an April 1, 2016 release.

It’s unclear exactly what the issue with the film was, with any number of issues causing Dimension Films to think audiences weren’t ready for the latest in the Amityville Horror franchise.

The film was directed by Franck Khalfoun, who previously directed the 2012 remake of the 1980 film Maniac. The film was incredibly ambitious and a departure from the original serial killer film, as the remake was told almost entirely from the point of view of the killer’s eye, allowing the viewers to see exactly what he saw.

Khalfoun’s direction might not have appeased up with Dimension’s vision, as his directing sensibilities might not have lined up with the inherently American haunted house story.

Horror fans will just have to wait and see what’s next for the Amityville franchise, and we might be waiting a long time.