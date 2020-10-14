Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Deals on Movies That Skipped Theaters and Went Straight to on Demand

✖

Amazon Prime Day is ramping up, and it may be the best chance for movie fans to catch new releases that did not get to premiere in theaters this year. Many movie studios but their best offerings for 2020 up on streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) services like Amazon Video, often at an increased price for rental or purchase. Now, with Amazon's in-house blow-out sale starting up, those prices are looking a bit more tempting, especially if you're looking for something to watch on your new TV.

Amazon Prime Day is like Black Friday, but only for Amazon Prime subscribers. This year, the date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic — much like the release dates of the movies listed below. Anyone with a monthly or yearly subscription to Amazon Prime can take advantage of these sales, even with a brand new membership. You sort through all of the big sales on Amazon.com for yourself or check out our list of highlights in certain areas.

Remember that with a digital rental through Amazon Prime, you have 30 days to start watching the movie, so there is no rush on these deals. Once you start watching it on your smart TV or another streaming device, you have 48 hours to watch it as many times as you please before it disappears from your library. Purchasing the movie will add it to your queue permanently, and can allow you to download the movie on mobile devices or sync with other apps for easy access. Here is a look at some of the best digital movie deals of Amazon Prime Day 2020.

The ambitious plan for a Sonic the Hedgehog movie adaptation has been through the wringer, from a complete redesign to a brief stint in theaters just as the pandemic was starting. If you missed it in all the chaos, Amazon has a digital copy of the movie for you for just $9.99 on Prime Day — down from its usual $24.99 price. Alternatively, you can rent the digital movie for $2.99 rather than the usual $7.99 for now. View more details on Amazon here.

Another one for the kids out there is Trolls World Tour — one of the first movies to prove that a digital-only release can thrive just as well as a theatrical one. The digital purchase price has been slashed in half from $19.99 to $9.99, and the rental price is down from $5.99 to $2.99. If you missed this one back in the spring, now is the time to tag along on the tour. View more details on Amazon here.

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried co-star in this horror film that is definitely not for the kids. The movie is lauded as a modern arthouse thriller, courtesy of Blumhouse. On Amazon Prime Day, you can buy You Should Have Left for $7.99 rather than $14.99, or rent it for $2.99 instead of $5.99. View more details on Amazon here.

