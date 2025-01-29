Actress From Golden Age of Movies Dead at 95: National Actors Association Confirms Death of Alma Rosa Aguirre

Alma Rosa Aguirre, one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, has died. She was 95. The National Actors Association announced the actress’ passing in a statement Tuesday.

“The National Actors Association deeply regrets the passing of our colleague Alma Rosa Aguirre, member of our union,” the statement said. “Our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. Rest in Peace.”

According to journalist Ana María Alvarado, Aguirre died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27 at Casa del Actor, the retirement home where she spent her final years. A cause of death was not disclosed. Alvarado said the star was “surrounded by the love of her colleagues” at the time of her passing.

Born in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua in February 1929, Aguirre was just 16 when she began her career after winning a beauty contest, according to The Pinnacle Gazette. That led to her first acting role in the 1946 film El Sexo Fuerte. She went on to star in more than 30 films and appear alongside actors including Sara García, Los Hermanos Soler, Rubén Rojo, Joaquín Pardavé, Abel Salazar, Manolo Fábregas, Luis Aguilar, and Pedro Armendáriz, per Milenio.

Aguirre is best remembered for her starring role in El Pecado de Ser Mujer (The Sin of Being a Woman). Aguirre starred as María Luisa Aguirre opposite Tito Guízar’s Javier Morales in the 1955 Mexican drama film, directed by Zacarías Gómez Urquiza. She is also well-remembered for her role as Claudia, a young woman who from the countryside who travels to Mexico City, for work, in 1951’s Nosotras las sirvientas (We Maids).

Throughout her career, Aguirre also starred in films such as Los viejos somos así (1948), A Galician in Mexico (1949), El Siete Machos (1951), Canasta uruguaya (1951), El fantasma de la casa roja (1956), and Los hijos ajenos (1959), per her IMDb profile. Following her role in 1960’s Cuando ¡Viva Villa..! es la Muerte, Aguirre retired from acting in order to focus on her family. She eventually returned to the screen in the ‘70s to star in titles including Santa Fe (1972) and Entre monjas anda el diablo (1973), which marked her final acting role.

News of her passing sparked a wave of tributes, with one fan responding to The National Actors Association’s announcement by writing, “Great actress of the golden years, rest in peace.”

Aguirre is survived by her sister, fellow actress Elsa Aguirre.